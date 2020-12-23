COVID-19 in Tennessee: 7,221 new cases, 111 deaths reported on Dec. 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Wednesday, December 23.

The department reported 7,221 new cases, putting the state at 541,240 total cases. Of the total cases, 481,706 are confirmed and 59,534 are probable.

There are currently 79,274 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 8,136 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 8,448.

Of the 541,240 cases, 285,985 are female (53%), 250,877 are male (46%), and 4,378 are pending (1%).

TDH confirmed 111 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 6,380 total deaths. Wednesday now stands as the fourth-highest single-day increase of deaths in Tennessee. The state is averaging 77 new deaths per day in December.

Out of the total positive cases, 455,586 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7,590 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state reported a new record-high 2,934 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 13,970.

Tennessee has processed 5,386,825 tests with 4,845,585 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 10%. Wednesday’s update added 29,883 tests to the state’s total with 17.53% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

On Tuesday, TDH reported 24,236 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. On the same day, the department announced that soon the state will begin receiving 50,000 Pfizer and 40,000 Moderna vaccines weekly.

Less than two weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine was approved, the Metro Nashville Health Department transformed the East Nashville Explore Community Center into a clinic to administer the shots. The clinic began operations Wednesday with 311 people scheduled to receive the first dose.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt announced the county’s mask mandate would be extended once again.

The Executive Order for Sumner County will take effect at the end of the current order at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2021, unless sooner canceled or extended.

Governor Bill Lee has announced he has extended the State of Emergency in Tennessee through 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2021.

Lee delivered a statewide address to Tennesseans Sunday night regarding a surge in COVID-19 cases. Lee announced he is limiting holiday gatherings to no one outside of families’ immediate households and all public indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

“Very strong encouragement for people to limit Christmas parties or New Years’ parties or New Years’ dinners or holiday time together by staying with their immediate family members inside their home,” said Lee during a call with media on Monday.

Some Tennessee leaders were hoping that the governor would announce a statewide mask mandate during his remarks on Sunday.

A group of Tennessee doctors was also hoping for a statewide mask mandate. “I don’t know what it will take at this point, I think he made a great step yesterday, limiting gatherings is a huge first step, but… that goes hand in hand with a statewide mask mandate,” said Dr. Aaron Milstone at Williamson Medical Group with Protect My Care TN Doctors.

The Moderna vaccine has arrived in Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Health said in a media briefing Monday afternoon. TDH reported the Moderna vaccine arrived in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. The 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine designated for emergency backup will be released immediately. Tennessee anticipates delivering 115,000 Moderna vaccines throughout the state in the next two weeks.

On Saturday, Governor Lee announced his wife Maria Lee tested positive for COVID-19. The First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. The governor said he doesn’t have any symptoms and tested negative Saturday night. However, as a precaution, he will be quarantining at the Governor’s Mansion.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health also held a media briefing on hospital capacity in Tennessee, saying hospitals won’t be able to keep up with another COVID-19 surge like we saw after the Thanksgiving holiday.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 422 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 63,944.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the Metro Public Health Department is asking for volunteers to help with Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the district will start the second semester virtually due to increased COVID-19 cases. The second semester is set to begin on January 7. MNPS will use a risk score based on metrics from the Metro Public Health Department to make decisions on when to return to in-person learning. School officials say that score must be below seven before returning to face-to-face learning.