COVID-19 in Tennessee: 6,691 new cases, 73 deaths reported on Dec. 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, December 12.

The state once again reported a new record for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,699 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee.

PLEASE NOTE: As we work to streamline data processing, today’s counts do not include all negative test results, which is skewing the positivity rate. We’re working to resolve this issue and today’s data should be interpreted with that in mind. Full report: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j pic.twitter.com/G8VP3dEA3X — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 12, 2020

The health department reported 6,691 new cases, bringing the state to 442,953 total cases. Of those cases, 402,790 are confirmed and 40,163 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 73 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 5,400 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 387,395 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,917 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 4,869,834 tests. The latest update added 11,900 tests to the state’s total.

County music legend and Hall of Famer Charley Pride has died in Dallas at the age of 86 due to complications from COVID-19, according to a release sent out Saturday.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard has given insight into how well communities are social distancing through the use of cellphone GPS data.

The Scoreboard assigns grades for states, counties, and cities across the country, indicating how well that particular region maintains the recommended six feet of distance. Currently, the grade for Tennessee is an ‘F.’

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown issued an urgent plea to residents on Wednesday, asking them to continue efforts to mitigate COVID-19 as hospitals continue to experience high demand and staff shortages.

In the last of couple weeks, hospitals across the country started seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started and they’re expecting it to get much worse with a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rural Tennessee hospitals are facing the biggest struggle, many of them calling medical centers in other counties and even states to help with their patients.

On Thursday, a U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, in a major step toward an epic vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would work rapidly toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency also said in a statement Friday that it has notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

Governor Bill Lee says Tennessee could see 56,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by next week. This comes after the Pfizer vaccine got approval from experts Thursday. The governor said at his press briefing Friday that if another vaccine manufactured by Moderna is approved, Tennessee would receive 100,000 rounds of that vaccine as well.

A number of educators have reached out to News 2, concerned about the drastic spike in cases and quarantines. Districts confirm that staffing has been their biggest challenge. More than 2,000 students and nearly 1,000 staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to the state’s dashboard.

Tennessee Representative David Byrd, who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, is asking for continued prayers as he may have to be placed on a ventilator due to his low oxygen levels as he battles the virus.

“I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!” the 63-year-old lawmaker posted on social media.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Saturday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 614 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 53,723.

Over the last two weeks, the three COVID-19 community assessment centers in Nashville have tested more than 14,000 people. On Monday alone, the three sites tested 2,480 people for COVID-19. The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 that is the largest volume the centers have seen since November 23, before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell has resigned from his position. On Thursday night, the Metro Board of Health unanimously voted 6-0 to accept his resignation during a meeting called to address Dr. Caldwell’s behavior.

On Friday, Gill Wright, M.D. was chosen by the Metropolitan Board of Health to serve as the Interim Chief Medical Director. Additionally, Tina Lester, R.N., was selected as the Interim Administrative Director. Both have accepted the Board’s request and will begin immediately.