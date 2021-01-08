COVID-19 in Tennessee: 6,369 new cases, 126 deaths reported on January 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Friday, January 8.

The department reported 6,369 new cases, putting the state at 640,606 total cases. Of the total cases, 554,782 are confirmed and 85,824 are probable.

There are currently 73,363 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,432 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,063.

TDH confirmed 126 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 7,618 total deaths. Friday now now stands as the fourth-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee.

Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths Dec. 22: 133 deaths Jan. 8: 126 deaths Dec. 29: 122 deaths

Out of the total positive cases, 559,625 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,991 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 3,249 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 8%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 15,178.

Tennessee has processed 5,789,702 tests with 5,149,096 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 11.1%. Friday’s update added 33,593 tests to the state’s total with 17.44% percent positive cases.

Many Tennesseans are asking: When, and where, can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer. Information released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health identifies which distribution phase each county is in and if there is an available vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday a new online tool to help you find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To use the tool, click here.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.

November and December alone account for 56% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases (11/1 – 12/31: 326,130) and 51% of the state’s total virus deaths (11/1 – 12/31: 3,554) during the pandemic in 2020.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 995 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Davidson County will begin phase 1a2 of Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Thursday, starting with residents who are 75 years old and older. All vaccinations will be done by appointment. Those who are eligible must register through the health department, but the first four weekend slots are already booked up.