COVID-19 in Tennessee: 5,993 new cases, 97 deaths reported on Dec. 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Wednesday, December 30.
The department reported 5,993 new cases, putting the state at 586,802 total cases. Of the total cases, 514,459 are confirmed and 72,343 are probable.
TDH also confirmed 97 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 6,907 total deaths.
Out of the confirmed positive cases, 508,914 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7,223 in the last 24 hours.
There are 3,218 people currently hospitalized in the state.
Tennessee has processed 5,571,715 tests. The latest update added 24,402 tests to the state’s total.
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )