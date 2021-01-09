COVID-19 in Tennessee: 5,844 new cases, 86 deaths reported on January 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Saturday, January 9.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 646,450 as of January 9, 2021 including 7,704 deaths, 3,221 current hospitalizations and 560,642 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 18.16%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/tDANWBlRwj — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 9, 2021

The health department reported 5,844 new cases, bringing the state to 646,450 total cases. Of those cases, 559,331 are confirmed and 87,119 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 86 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 7,704 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 560,642 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,017 in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,221 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 5,821,802 tests. The latest update added 32,100 tests to the state’s total.

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Friday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 215,427 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Many Tennesseans are asking: When, and where, can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer. Information released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health identifies which distribution phase each county is in and if there is an available vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday a new online tool to help you find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To use the tool, click here.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.

November and December alone account for 56% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases (11/1 – 12/31: 326,130) and 51% of the state’s total virus deaths (11/1 – 12/31: 3,554) during the pandemic in 2020.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Thursday, starting with residents who are 75 years old and older. All vaccinations will be done by appointment. Those who are eligible must register through the health department, but the first four weekend slots are already booked up.