COVID-19 in Tennessee: 5,817 new cases, 16 deaths reported on Nov. 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, November 15.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 310,937 as of November 15, 2020 including 3,893 deaths, 1,785 current hospitalizations and 270,091 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 12.37% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/XbnbsRgqV1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 15, 2020

The health department reported 5,817 new cases, bringing the state to 310,937 total cases. Of those cases, 3,620 are confirmed and 273 are probable.

Sunday’s update is the second highest single-day increase reported by the health department. Tennessee’s five highest single-day increases have been in the month of November.

1. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

2. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases

3. Nov. 7: 5,071 new cases

4. Nov. 14: 4,662 new cases

5. Nov. 13: 3,733 cases

TDH also confirmed 16 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,893 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 270,091 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,723 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,785 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 4,078750 tests. The latest update added 45,396 tests to the state’s total.

Tennessee has seen a spike in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the last few weeks. The state reported record high deaths (899) and cases (64,533) in the month of October.

Due to climbing COVID-19 case counts across the state, Sumner Regional Medical Center has reached capacity. Hospital officials told News 2 it is diverting patients with the virus to other hospitals. Tennessee Hospital Association President and CEO Wendy Long said this is often not only because of a lack of ICU beds, but staffing as well.

The state health department’s COVID-19 school dashboard shows about a thousand students tested positive for the virus last week, in addition to the more than 700 the week before, and staff totaling about 800 in the last two weeks.

A November 11 report by News 2’s Stassy Olmos examined the number of students and staff quarantined due to exposure. Looking at just four of the biggest school districts in Middle Tennessee, it’s more than 5,000.

A new study released by Vanderbilt University on November 10 shows a correlation between mask-wearing and death rates. On average, Tennessee counties that haven’t instituted any sort of face-covering requirements have seen double the COVID-19 death rates, or more, compared with those that have had mandates.

As COVID-19 cases trend upwards in Maury County, Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder says the public health response needs to improve. “What we’ve been seeing here in Columbia and Maury County is an increase in new cases, our hospitalizations are on the rise, our average positivity rate over the last seven days has exceeded the state average,” Molder said.

During the November 5 Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force press conference, the task force’s chair Dr. Alex Jahangir showed the daily new cases per hundred thousand people for Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. He said every county saw an improvement after reinstating its mask mandate, which had a positive impact on Davidson County as well. He then showed the daily new cases in Maury County, which does not have a mask mandate.

Earlier this month, the mayor of Maury County said he stands by his decision not to enact a mask mandate.

Pfizer reported an early peek at its vaccine data suggested the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.