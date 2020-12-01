COVID-19 in Tennessee: 5,693 new cases, 36 deaths reported on Dec. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, December 1.

The department reported 5,693 new cases, putting the state at 380,186 total cases, a 1.5% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 349,543 are confirmed and 30,643 are probable. There are currently 39,417 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 4,905 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 4,247.

Of the 380,186 cases, 199,617 are female (52%), 177,692 are male (47%), and 2,877 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 36 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,638 total deaths statewide.

Out of the total positive cases, 336,131 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7,421 in the last 24 hours. Outside of the September 3 update when the state health department announced changes in data reporting, Tuesday’s update now ranks as the state’s highest increase in inactive/recovered cases.

For the second day in a row the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,369 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 12,209.

Tennessee has processed 4,551,590 tests with 4,171,404 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 8.4%. Tuesday’s update added 35,935 tests to the state’s total with 15.17% percent positive cases.

Tennessee reported a record-high single-day increase of new cases on the final day of November, capping off a month of broken records, including new COVID-19 cases, recoveries, tests processed, and deaths.

The leaders of several Middle Tennessee hospitals are urging residents “in the strongest terms” to combat a spike in coronavirus cases by “limiting the size of formal and informal gatherings” and wearing masks.

The “appeal to all Tennesseans” was made in an open letter published last week by the leaders of several hospitals, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Meharry Medical College, and TriStar Health.

This month the Food and Drug Administration will review two COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. If approved, they could be distributed by the end of 2020. Researchers say we are still far away from population-wide vaccinations and more vaccines need to be tested. Volunteers are still needed for clinical trials.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 851 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 47,160.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

Changes to the public health order in regards to bars and restaurants went into effect this week. Capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).