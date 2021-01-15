COVID-19 in Tennessee: 5,557 new cases, 79 deaths reported on January 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Friday, January 15.

The department reported 5,557 new cases, putting the state at 676,039 total cases. Of the total cases, 580,743 are confirmed and 95,296 are probable.

There are currently 64,790 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 5,062 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 5,747.

TDH confirmed 79 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,311 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 94 deaths per day during the month of January so far. January 2021 already accounts for 17% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths with half the month left to go.

Tennessee has reported 1,404 deaths through the first 15 days of January, more than the first five months of the pandemic combined (7/31/20: 1,060 deaths). January already ranks as the state’s second-deadliest month of the pandemic. Through the first 15 days of December 2020, the state’s deadliest month (2,305 deaths), Tennessee reported 1,013 deaths, 391 fewer deaths than what the state has added to start January.

Out of the total positive cases, 602,938 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 6,055 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,857 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 8%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 15,873.

Tennessee has processed 5,972,373 tests with 5,296,334 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Friday’s update added 32,918 tests to the state’s total with 14.97% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Friday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 330,775 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. There have been 11,105 vaccinations reported within the last day.

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

And to see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up across the country but not here in Tennessee. Places like Nissan Stadium in Nashville will not be used as a mass vaccination super site, at least for now. The Tennessee Department of Health said mass vaccination centers are not on its radar at this time. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department told News 2 large venues could cause huge crowds and become super spreader events if not managed properly.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 475 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Metro Schools will continue to hold all classes in the virtual environment after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 18. A release from MNPS states the decision to continue online classes is due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 throughout Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

Earlier this week, the department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. Click here to pre-register.

All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter. All assessment centers will now operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.