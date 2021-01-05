COVID-19 in Tennessee: 5,399 new cases, 99 deaths reported on January 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Tuesday, January 5.

The department reported 5,399 new cases, putting the state at 617,649 total cases. Of the total cases, 537,128 are confirmed and 80,521 are probable.

There are currently 71,175 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,437 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 5,974.

TDH confirmed 99 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 7,267 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 539,207 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 8,713 in the last 24 hours

Earlier on Tuesday, the state reported a new record-high 3,246 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 14,835.

Tennessee has processed 5,686,467 tests with 5,068,818 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 10.9%. Tuesday’s update added 13,228 tests to the state’s total with 20.85% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Tuesday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 169,070 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. There have been 12,081 vaccinations reported within the last day.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.

November and December alone account for 56% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases (11/1 – 12/31: 326,130) and 51% of the state’s total virus deaths (11/1 – 12/31: 3,554) during the pandemic in 2020.

Doctors at Sumner Regional Medical Center are bracing for what the new year might bring, posting on Facebook they fear times are about to get really tough.

“We’re still concerned that we’re going to see another surge on top of the current surge related to the Christmas gatherings,” said Dr. Matt King. “We know from some of the Vanderbilt polls that as many as 50% of the area had no intention of changing their holiday plans and that makes us very concerned that there were large gatherings that could have been spreading coronavirus.”

As vaccines continue to be shipped across the country, I want to update Tennesseans about what we’re doing to administer doses and what it means for our state. pic.twitter.com/RBAjbG744F — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 5, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, was among those warning that an additional surge is likely across the country because of holiday gatherings and the cold weather keeping people indoors. However, Fauci said recently that he sees a glimmer of hope as vaccination efforts begin to ramp up.

It’s a question many Tennesseans are asking: When, and where, can I receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Unfortunately, there’s no easy answer. Information released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health identifies which distribution phase each county is in and if there is an available vaccine.

School districts across the state are beginning to prepare for teachers to get vaccinated sooner than expected. Over the holidays the state announced educators would be moving up in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, now a part of Phase 1B.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 345 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County. The department also released its weekly “heatmaps”.