COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,983 new cases, 84 deaths reported on January 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Thursday, January 14.

The department reported 4,983 new cases, putting the state at 670,482 total cases. Of the total cases, 576,406 are confirmed and 94,076 are probable.

There are currently 65,367 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 5,178 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 5,977.

TDH confirmed 84 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,232 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 95 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 596,883 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7,909 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,964 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. It is the first time the state has had under 3,000 hospitalizations in nearly three weeks. ICU Bed availability is at 9%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 15,753.

Tennessee has processed 5,939,455 tests with 5,268,973 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Thursday’s update added 24,216 tests to the state’s total with 17.08% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Tuesday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 271,575 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

And to see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee announced a new online tool to help find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To use the tool, click here.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 394 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

The department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. Click here to pre-register.

All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter.

All assessment centers will now operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.