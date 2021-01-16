COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,808 new cases, 44 deaths reported on January 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Saturday, January 16.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 680,847 as of January 16, 2021 including 8,355 deaths, 2,805 current hospitalizations and 605,596 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 14.80%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/HKp4bCa1vd — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 16, 2021

The health department reported 4,808 new cases, bringing the state to 680,847 total cases. Of those cases, 584,387 are confirmed and 96,460 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 44 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 8,355 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 605,596 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,658 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,805 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,000,691 tests. The latest update added 28,318 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Friday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 330,775 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

And to see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up across the country but not here in Tennessee. Places like Nissan Stadium in Nashville will not be used as a mass vaccination super site, at least for now. The Tennessee Department of Health said mass vaccination centers are not on its radar at this time. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department told News 2 large venues could cause huge crowds and become super spreader events if not managed properly.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Metro Schools will continue to hold all classes in the virtual environment after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 18. A release from MNPS states the decision to continue online classes is due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 throughout Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

Earlier this week, the department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. Click here to pre-register.