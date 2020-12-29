COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,797 new cases, 122 deaths reported on Dec. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Tuesday, December 29.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 572,589 as of December 29, 2020 including 6,710 deaths, 3,060 current hospitalizations and 493,743 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 22.57%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/ytLN2e1z2h — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 29, 2020

The health department reported 4,797 new cases, bringing the state to 572,589 total cases. Of those cases, 504,543 are confirmed and 68,046 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 122 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 6,710 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 493,743 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 10,218 in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,060 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 5,520,887 tests. The latest update added 11,429 tests to the state’s total.