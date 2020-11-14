COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,662 new cases, 25 deaths reported on Nov. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, November 14.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 305,120 as of November 14, 2020 including 3,877 deaths, 1,868 current hospitalizations and 268,368 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 13.03%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/tN2AiuTHke — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 14, 2020

The health department reported 4,662 new cases, bringing the state to 305,120 total cases. Of those cases, 284,173 are confirmed and 20,947 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 25 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 3,877 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 268,368 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,909 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,868 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 4,033,354 tests. The latest update added 34,246 tests to the state’s total.

Tennessee has seen a spike in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the last few weeks. The state reported record high deaths (899) and cases (64,533) in the month of October.

Due to climbing COVID-19 case counts across the state, Sumner Regional Medical Center has reached capacity. Hospital officials told News 2 it is diverting patients with the virus to other hospitals. Tennessee Hospital Association President and CEO Wendy Long said this is often not only because of a lack of ICU beds, but staffing as well.

The state health department’s COVID-19 school dashboard shows about a thousand students tested positive for the virus last week, in addition to the more than 700 the week before, and staff totaling about 800 in the last two weeks.

A November 11 report by News 2’s Stassy Olmos examined the number of students and staff quarantined due to exposure. Looking at just four of the biggest school districts in Middle Tennessee, it’s more than 5,000.

A new study released by Vanderbilt University on November 10 shows a correlation between mask-wearing and death rates. On average, Tennessee counties that haven’t instituted any sort of face-covering requirements have seen double the COVID-19 death rates, or more, compared with those that have had mandates.

As COVID-19 cases trend upwards in Maury County, Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder says the public health response needs to improve. “What we’ve been seeing here in Columbia and Maury County is an increase in new cases, our hospitalizations are on the rise, our average positivity rate over the last seven days has exceeded the state average,” Molder said.

During the November 5 Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force press conference, the task force’s chair Dr. Alex Jahangir showed the daily new cases per hundred thousand people for Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. He said every county saw an improvement after reinstating its mask mandate, which had a positive impact on Davidson County as well. He then showed the daily new cases in Maury County, which does not have a mask mandate.

Earlier this month, the mayor of Maury County said he stands by his decision not to enact a mask mandate.

Pfizer reported an early peek at its vaccine data suggested the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.

Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.