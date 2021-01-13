COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,625 new cases, 137 deaths reported on January 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Wednesday, January 13.

The department reported 4,625 new cases, putting the state at 665,499 total cases. Of the total cases, 572,619 are confirmed and 92,880 are probable.

There are currently 68,377 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 5,752 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,049.

TDH confirmed 137 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,148 total deaths. Wednesday now stands as the fourth-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee.

Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths Jan. 13: 137 deaths Dec. 22: 133 deaths

Tennessee is averaging 95 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Tennessee has reported 1,241 deaths through the first 13 days of January, more than the first five months of the pandemic combined (7/31/20: 1,060 deaths). It is also eight deaths shy of the once record-high total reported last November (1,249 deaths). Through the first 13 days of December 2020, the state’s deadliest month (2,305 deaths), Tennessee reported 860 deaths, 381 fewer deaths than what the state has added to start January.

Out of the total positive cases, 588,974 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 9,629 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 3,029 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 9%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 15,655.

Tennessee has processed 5,915,239 tests with 5,249,740 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 11.3%. Wednesday’s update added 20,426 tests to the state’s total with 10.59% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Tuesday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 271 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

And to see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee announced a new online tool to help find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To use the tool, click here.

A new model from researchers at the Centers for Disease Control shows that nearly 60-percent of coronavirus transmissions come from asymptomatic people.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 288 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

The department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts Thursday. Click here to pre-register.