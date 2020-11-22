COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,589 new cases, 55 deaths reported on Nov. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, November 22.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 340,476 as of November 22, 2020 including 4,266 deaths, 2,065 current hospitalizations and 294,231 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 12.54%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/qfJ71Etcoj — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 22, 2020

The health department reported 4,589 new cases, bringing the state to 340,076 total cases. Of those cases, 314,854 are confirmed and 25,622 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 55 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,266 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 294,231 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,412 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,065 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 4,280,065 tests. The latest update added 36,153 tests to the state’s total.

Last week, November surpassed October’s record of new cases reported.

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the last month “has become deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors.

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 15, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 47 states and the District of Columbia are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

Several Tennessee schools districts have announced early closures ahead of the Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

With cases on the rise, and many districts taking action, teachers demanded action from the governor.

“Having clear direction from the Governor, and the Commissioner of Health, and the Commissioner of Education to help school superintendents, directors of schools, administrators make the best possible decisions for the health safety and well-being of Tennessee students is paramount. I think we’re lacking in that area, quite frankly,” said Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown.

In a letter to Governor Bill Lee last week, Brown stated the teacher’s union needed the state to provide more protections for educators and students.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people beginning the week of Thanksgiving to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

During his weekly news briefing on Thursday morning, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant or in a backyard, starting Monday, Nov. 23.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle issued a warning Monday for parents and staff that if Nashville’s COVID-19 numbers do not improve by Thanksgiving, all Metro Schools will close and return to all-virtual learning on Nov. 30.

According to MNPS, Dr. Battle plans to make a final decision by Tuesday, Nov. 24, the last day of school before Thanksgiving break. The all-virtual learning option would last for three weeks until the start of winter holiday break on Dec. 17.