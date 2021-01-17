COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,474 new cases, 36 deaths reported on January 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Sunday, January 17.

The state reported 2,699 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 9%.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 685,321 as of January 17, 2021 including 8,391 deaths, 2,699 current hospitalizations and 610,796 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 13.10%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp pic.twitter.com/BHkWMXAOE4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 17, 2021

The health department reported 4,474 new cases, bringing the state to 685,321total cases. Of those cases, 587,694 are confirmed and 97,627 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 36 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 8,391 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 610,796 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,200 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 6,030,431 tests. The latest update added 29,740 tests to the state’s total.

Last week, Tennessee reported 651 COVID-19 deaths. The week of January 10 is now the second deadliest week of the pandemic. During the week of January 3, the state reported 734 additional deaths. The state has now seen the two deadliest weeks of the pandemic this month.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH released its latest COVID-19 vaccination report on Friday. The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 330,775 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee.

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

And to see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up across the country but not here in Tennessee. Places like Nissan Stadium in Nashville will not be used as a mass vaccination super site, at least for now. The Tennessee Department of Health said mass vaccination centers are not on its radar at this time. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department told News 2 large venues could cause huge crowds and become super spreader events if not managed properly.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Sunday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 541 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Metro Schools will continue to hold all classes in the virtual environment after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 18. A release from MNPS states the decision to continue online classes is due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 throughout Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

Last week, the department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts on Thursday. Click here to pre-register.