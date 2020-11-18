COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,472 new cases, 53 deaths reported on Nov. 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, November 18.

The department reported 4,472 new cases, putting the state at 325,201 total cases, a 1.4% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 301,901 are confirmed and 23,300 are probable. There are currently 41,222 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 4,546 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 3,957.

Of the 325,201 cases, 170,026 are female (52%), 152,742 are male (47%), and 2,433 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 53 additional deaths. The new deaths put Tennessee over 4,000 total since the beginning of the pandemic, there are now 4,048 deaths statewide. Tennessee surpassed 2,000 deaths on September 11, 191 days after the first reported case of COVID-19 in the state. It took only 69 days to double that.

Out of the total positive cases, 279,931 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,434 in the last 24 hours.

The state once again reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 1,982 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 11,342.

Tennessee has processed 4,177,684 tests with 3,852,483 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 7.8%. Wednesday’s update added 23,974 tests to the state’s total with 17.1% percent positive cases.

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the last month “has become deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors.

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 15, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 47 states and the District of Columbia are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

More than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 were reported in students this week across the state of Tennessee. That’s a 69% increase from last week. With cases on the rise, and many districts taking action, teachers demanded action from the governor.

“Having clear direction from the Governor, and the Commissioner of Health, and the Commissioner of Education to help school superintendents, directors of schools, administrators make the best possible decisions for the health safety and well-being of Tennessee students is paramount. I think we’re lacking in that area, quite frankly,” said Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown.

In a letter to Governor Bill Lee Tuesday, Brown stated the teacher’s union needed the state to provide more protections for educators and students.

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Moderna, said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. Last week, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Tennessee is one of the four states chosen for Pfizer’s U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 142 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 41,553.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle issued a warning Monday for parents and staff that if Nashville’s COVID-19 numbers do not improve by Thanksgiving, all Metro Schools will close and return to all-virtual learning on Nov. 30.

According to MNPS, Dr. Battle plans to make a final decision by Tuesday, Nov. 24, the last day of school before Thanksgiving break. The all-virtual learning option would last for three weeks until the start of winter holiday break on Dec. 17.