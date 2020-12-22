COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,441 new cases, 133 deaths reported on Dec. 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Tuesday, December 22.

The department reported 4,441 new cases, putting the state at 534,019 total cases. Of the total cases, 477,100 are confirmed and 56,919 are probable.

There are currently 79,754 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 8,735 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 8,519.

Of the 534,019 cases, 282,096 are female (53%), 247,578 are male (46%), and 4,345 are pending (1%).

TDH confirmed 133 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 6,269 total deaths. Tuesday now stands as the second-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee.

Out of the total positive cases, 447,996 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 9,960 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state reported 2,888 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 13,876.

Tennessee has processed 5,356,942 tests with 4,822,923 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 10%. Tuesday’s update added 16,026 tests to the state’s total with 19.63% percent positive cases.

Governor Bill Lee delivered a statewide address to Tennesseans Sunday night regarding a surge in COVID-19 cases. Lee announced he is limiting holiday gatherings to no one outside of families’ immediate households and all public indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

“Very strong encouragement for people to limit Christmas parties or New Years’ parties or New Years’ dinners or holiday time together by staying with their immediate family members inside their home,” said Lee during a call with media on Monday.

Some Tennessee leaders were hoping that the governor would announce a statewide mask mandate during his remarks on Sunday.

A group of Tennessee doctors was also hoping for a statewide mask mandate. “I don’t know what it will take at this point, I think he made a great step yesterday, limiting gatherings is a huge first step, but… that goes hand in hand with a statewide mask mandate,” said Dr. Aaron Milstone at Williamson Medical Group with Protect My Care TN Doctors.

The Moderna vaccine has arrived in Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Health said in a media briefing Monday afternoon. TDH reported the Moderna vaccine arrived in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. The 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine designated for emergency backup will be released immediately. Tennessee anticipates delivering 115,000 Moderna vaccines throughout the state in the next two weeks.

On Saturday, Governor Lee announced his wife Maria Lee tested positive for COVID-19. The First Lady tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms of the virus. The governor said he doesn’t have any symptoms and tested negative Saturday night. However, as a precaution, he will be quarantining at the Governor’s Mansion.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Health also held a media briefing on hospital capacity in Tennessee, saying hospitals won’t be able to keep up with another COVID-19 surge like we saw after the Thanksgiving holiday.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 1,015 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 63,522.

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the Metro Public Health Department is asking for volunteers to help with Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers announced adjusted days of operation ahead of the Christmas holiday. The three testing locations operated by Meharry Medical College will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 23. The assessment centers will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced the district will start the second semester virtually due to increased COVID-19 cases. The second semester is set to begin on January 7. MNPS will use a risk score based on metrics from the Metro Public Health Department to make decisions on when to return to in-person learning. School officials say that score must be below seven before returning to face-to-face learning.