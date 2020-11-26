COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,404 new cases, 53 deaths reported on Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, November 26.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 352,376 as of November 26, 2020 including 4,519 deaths, 2,178 current hospitalizations and 312,885 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 11.51% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/K4LJ3VlJvR — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 26, 2020

The health department reported 4,404 new cases, bringing the state to 352,376 total cases. Of those cases, 324,599 are confirmed and 27,777 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 53 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,519 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 312,885 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 4,319 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,178 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 4,363,940 tests. The latest update added 36,134 tests to the state’s total.

Tennessee has broken records for new cases, recoveries, and deaths reported in a month during November.

The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) provided an open letter urging safe holiday celebrations amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Nashville

As of November 23, public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

Metro officials have also announced changes to the current public health order in regards to bars and restaurants. Starting November 30, capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

On Monday, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle, announced MNPS will return to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving. The decision comes after an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Nashville community.