COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,356 new cases, record-high 95 deaths reported on Dec. 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, December 4.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 392,608 as of December 4, 2020 including 4,876 deaths, 2,485 current hospitalizations and 351,553 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 16.59% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HeZnJJ. pic.twitter.com/8jPJW8Wseo — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 4, 2020

The health department reported 4,356 new cases, bringing the state to 392,608 total cases. Of those cases, 360,201 are confirmed and 32,407 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 95 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,876 total deaths. This makes December 4 Tennessee’s new single-day record-high increase for deaths, surpassing the previous record of 93 set on December 3.

1. Dec. 4: 95 deaths

2. Dec. 3: 93 deaths

3. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

4. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

5. Nov. 19: 80 deaths

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 351,553 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 4,141 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,485 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 4,618,937 tests. The latest update added 24,980 tests to the state’s total.

Last month, Tennessee reported records for new COVID-19 cases, recoveries, tests processed, and deaths.

State officials have expanded a mental health hotline during COVID-19 times to extend support to teachers. The state Department of Education says the hotline provides free and confidential support from trained volunteer mental health professionals to people experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the pandemic. The hotline is available at 888-642-7886 daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

In the last couple weeks, hospitals across the country started seeing the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started and they’re expecting it to get much worse with a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rural Tennessee hospitals are facing the biggest struggle, many of them calling medical centers in other counties and even states to help with their patients.

The Tennessee State Parks system had record visitation, particularly for camping. Four of the top 10 camping months ever in state parks have come in 2020, driven by visitors seeking the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccine Update

The U.S. Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the “immediate mass shipment” of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures. The department is preparing to ensure deliveries of vaccine doses for about 40 million U.S. residents through January, or about 20 million a month, officials told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1, recommending that health care workers and nursing home residents be the first to receive the shots.

Getting COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans ‘is changing every minute,’ but vaccines are coming to the state ‘within weeks’ said Governor Bill Lee.

On Thursday, Lee told The Associated Press that he was willing to have the vaccination after he took part in a roundtable discussion with Vice President Mike Pence, FedEx Corp. Chairman and CEO Fred Smith, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and others in Memphis.

Researchers say we are still far away from population-wide vaccinations and more vaccines need to be tested. Volunteers are still needed for clinical trials.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Members of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force are urging caution this holiday season, saying the COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville has reached a new peak.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in Nashville is now at an all-time high,” said Mayor John Cooper during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “During the past two weeks, we’ve gone from 336 to 440 active COVID hospitalizations here in Davidson County – a 31 percent increase which strains local hospital resources and is especially hard on our front-line healthcare staff.”

Health officials expect more people to get tested for COVID-19, prompting the need for more volunteers at testing sites.

Last week, department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.