COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,355 new cases, 9 deaths reported on Nov. 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, November 21.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 335,887 as of November 21, 2020 including 4,211 deaths, 2,060 current hospitalizations and 291,819 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 15.31% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/LTTEvCZEpd — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 21, 2020

This week, November surpassed October’s record of new cases reported.

The health department reported 4,355 new cases, bringing the state to 335,887 total cases. Of those cases, 310,739 are confirmed and 25,148 are probable.

TDH also confirmed nine additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,211 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 291,819 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,911 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,060 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 4,243,912 tests. The latest update added 28,004 tests to the state’s total.

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the last month “has become deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors.

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 15, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 47 states and the District of Columbia are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

Several Tennessee schools districts have announced early closures ahead of the Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

With cases on the rise, and many districts taking action, teachers demanded action from the governor.

“Having clear direction from the Governor, and the Commissioner of Health, and the Commissioner of Education to help school superintendents, directors of schools, administrators make the best possible decisions for the health safety and well-being of Tennessee students is paramount. I think we’re lacking in that area, quite frankly,” said Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown.

In a letter to Governor Bill Lee Tuesday, Brown stated the teacher’s union needed the state to provide more protections for educators and students.

A group of Tennessee physicians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic is urging Governor Lee to issue a state-wide mask mandate as many hospitals struggle to deal with the influx of sick patients.

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Moderna, said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. Earlier this month, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective.

Tennessee is one of the four states chosen for Pfizer’s U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program.

Pfizer and BioNTech will seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine, as the U.S. aims to begin administering doses by the end of the year. Moderna is expected to file for emergency approval for its own vaccine candidate in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people beginning the week of Thanksgiving to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

During his weekly news briefing Thursday morning, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant or in a backyard, starting Monday, Nov. 23.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle issued a warning Monday for parents and staff that if Nashville’s COVID-19 numbers do not improve by Thanksgiving, all Metro Schools will close and return to all-virtual learning on Nov. 30.

According to MNPS, Dr. Battle plans to make a final decision by Tuesday, Nov. 24, the last day of school before Thanksgiving break. The all-virtual learning option would last for three weeks until the start of winter holiday break on Dec. 17.