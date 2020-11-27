COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,340 new cases, 7 deaths reported Nov. 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, November 27.

The department reported 4,340 new cases, putting the state at 356,716 total cases, a 1.2% day-to-day increase since Thursday. Of the total cases, 328,666 are confirmed and 28,050 are probable. There are currently 33,667 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased slightly to 3,598 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average increased to 4,018.

Of the 356,716 cases, 186,977 are female (52%), 167,046 are male (47%), and 2,693 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed seven additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,526 total deaths statewide.

Out of the total positive cases, 318,523 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,638 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,144 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 11,974.

Tennessee has processed 4,398,584 tests with 4,041868 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 8.1%. Friday’s update added 3,644 tests to the state’s total with 13.17% percent positive cases.

Friday’s update from TDH was delayed by more than an hour.

Tennessee has reported records for new cases, recoveries, and deaths during the month of November.

As of Friday, the state has reported 96,044 new cases in November. All five of Tennessee’s record single-day increases have occurred in the last few weeks.

1. Nov. 16: 7,951 new cases

2. Nov. 9: 5,919 new cases

3. Nov. 15: 5,817 new cases

4. Nov. 7: 5,071 new cases

5. Nov. 14: 4,662 new cases

Tennessee has also reported 86,636 recoveries in the month of November, surpassing September’s record number of 62,468.

TDH has reported 1,173 additional deaths this month, as of Nov. 27. Tennessee has seen an average of 43 deaths per day in November, as well as four of the five record-high single-day increases.

1. Nov. 25: 92 deaths

2. Nov. 11: 89 deaths

3. Nov. 19: 80 deaths

4. Oct. 30: 78 deaths

5. Nov. 3: 75 deaths

The leaders of several Middle Tennessee hospitals are urging residents “in the strongest terms” to combat a spike in coronavirus cases by “limiting the size of formal and informal gatherings” and wearing masks.

The “appeal to all Tennesseans” was made in an open letter published earlier this week by the leaders of several hospitals, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Meharry Medical College, and TriStar Health.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 578 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 44,620.

This week, Metro health officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

As of November 23, public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

Metro officials have also announced changes to the current public health order in regards to bars and restaurants. Starting November 30, capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

On Monday, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle, announced MNPS will return to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving. The decision comes after an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Nashville community.