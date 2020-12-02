COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,099 new cases, 50 deaths reported on Dec. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, December 2.

The department reported 4,099 new cases, putting the state at 384,285 total cases, a 1.1% day-to-day increase since Tuesday. Of the total cases, 353,171 are confirmed and 31,114 are probable. There are currently 37,482 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 5,188 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average went down slightly to 4,220.

Of the 384,285 cases, 201,767 are female (53%), 179,612 are male (47%), and 2,906 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 50 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,688 total deaths statewide.

Out of the total positive cases, 342,115 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,984 in the last 24 hours.

For the third day in a row, the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,473 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 12,310.

Tennessee has processed 4,574,275 tests with 4,189,990 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 8.4%. Wednesday’s update added 22,685 tests to the state’s total with 18.05% percent positive cases.

Tennessee reported records for new COVID-19 cases, recoveries, tests processed, and deaths in the month of November.

Tennessee officials have expanded a mental health hotline during COVID-19 times to extend support to teachers. The state Department of Education says the hotline provides free and confidential support from trained volunteer mental health professionals to people experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the pandemic.

The hotline is available at 888-642-7886 daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time.

Vaccine Update

The U.S. Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the “immediate mass shipment” of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures. The department is preparing to ensure deliveries of vaccine doses for about 40 million U.S. residents through January, or about 20 million a month, officials told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1, recommending that health care workers and nursing home residents be the first to receive the shots.

Researchers say we are still far away from population-wide vaccinations and more vaccines need to be tested. Volunteers are still needed for clinical trials.

The news comes on the heels of soaring COVID-19 hospitalization numbers across the country. American hospitals are also experiencing a shortage of nurses during the pandemic for a wide variety of reasons, and hospital systems across the country are now competing to get them back to work.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 522 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 47,682.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

Changes to the public health order in regards to bars and restaurants went into effect this week. Capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).