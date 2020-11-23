COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,074 new cases, 35 deaths reported on Nov. 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, November 23.

For the eighth day in a row, the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,091 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 344,550 as of November 23, 2020 including 4,301 deaths, 2,091 current hospitalizations and 296,592 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 14.06% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/W73edC8rU8 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 23, 2020

Last week Tennessee reported more new cases and deaths than any other week of the pandemic. The state reported 30,767 new cases and 334 additional deaths over the seven-day period.

November is now the deadliest month of the pandemic for Tennessee. Sunday’s new deaths push Tennessee over October’s record-high 899 deaths. Last week the state surpassed the record for new cases in month as well.

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the last month “has become deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors.

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 15, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 47 states and the District of Columbia are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 400 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 43,395.

Starting November 23, public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

Metro Police announced officers issued 19 citations and made three arrests while enforcing the city’s mask mandate on Broadway over the weekend.