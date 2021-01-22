COVID-19 in Tennessee: 4,064 new cases, 93 deaths reported on January 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Friday, January 22.

The department reported 4,064 new cases, putting the state at 701,847 total cases. Of the total cases, 598,674 are confirmed and 103,173 are probable.

There are currently 46,926 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 3,687 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 4,374.

TDH confirmed 93 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,777 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 85 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 646,144 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 6,700 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,361 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 10% with only 196 beds available. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,422.

Tennessee has processed 6,128,305 tests with 5,426,458 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 11.5%. Friday’s update added 27,146 tests to the state’s total with 12.25% percent positive cases.

Last week, Tennessee reported 651 COVID-19 deaths. The week of January 10 is now the second deadliest week of the pandemic. During the week of January 3, the state reported 734 additional deaths. The state has now seen the two deadliest weeks of the pandemic this month.

Vaccine Tracker

The Tennessee Department of Health has updated Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Friday.

Protecting Medically Fragile Children and Adults

Tennessee has added people living in households with medically fragile children to Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Vaccination of their parents, caregivers and other household residents will help protect these children, as at this time no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children under age 16. Phase 1c also includes people age 16 and older who have medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. This group is further defined in the updated plan, and occurs earlier in Tennessee’s plan than in federal vaccination recommendations.

Correctional Officers and Jailers in Phase 1a1

Tennessee correctional officers and jailers have been added to Phase 1a1 of Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. These Tennesseans work in settings and roles that require frequent direct public exposure through close contact in confined spaces, placing them at high risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Prioritizing Age-Based Risk

Age-based criteria run concurrently to the phases in age brackets beginning with those aged 75 and above.

Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

And to see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

During Thursday’s Metro Coronavirus Task Force update, local officials deemed vaccines as the No. 1 tool to getting back to some sort of “normal life.” However, the vaccine is in short supply, leaving many wondering if they will ever receive one at all.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up across the country but not here in Tennessee. Places like Nissan Stadium in Nashville will not be used as a mass vaccination super site, at least for now. The Tennessee Department of Health said mass vaccination centers are not on its radar at this time. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department told News 2 large venues could cause huge crowds and become super spreader events if not managed properly.

In a letter written before Christmas, Amazon urged Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to allow its 25,000 frontline workers in the state to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The company said Amazon employees in warehouses and grocery stores have been helping people receive essential items since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee extended an executive order, which added additional restrictions on who may attend sporting events in the state.

A more contagious strain of COVID-19 could sweep through the country and become the dominant variant of the virus by March, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TDH announced two confirmed cases of the new strain in the state on Thursday, making Tennessee one of more than 20 states in the country reporting COVID-19 cases caused by variants.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 420 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Metro Schools will continue to hold all classes in the virtual environment stating the decision to continue online classes is due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 throughout Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

While MNPS say their COVID-19 Risk Score remains too high to go back, some parents believe the numbers the district should be focusing on are their children’s grades. As of January 7, 18.4 percent of the district was marked as failing.

A Nashville-based company has launched new technology to ease problems with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Last week, the department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

Overcoming COVID

With vaccinations now underway, what will life in Nashville be like six months from now? News 2 looked at what it might take for Middle Tennessee to return to some form of “normalcy” in a special report – Overcoming COVID: A Peek Into the Future.