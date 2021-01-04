COVID-19 in Tennessee: 3,953 new cases, 143 deaths reported on January 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Monday, January 4.

The department reported 3,953 new cases, putting the state at 612,250 total cases. Of the total cases, 534,474 are confirmed and 77,776 are probable.

There are currently 74,588 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,351 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 5,905.

Of the 612,250 cases, 324,723 are female (53%), 282,500 are male (46%), and 5,027 are pending (1%).

TDH confirmed 143 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 7,168 total deaths. Monday now stands as the second-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee.

Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths Dec. 22: 133 deaths Dec. 18: 115 deaths Dec. 23: 111 deaths

Out of the total positive cases, 530,494 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,528 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Monday, the state reported 3,213 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 14,760.

Tennessee has processed 5,673,239 tests with 5,060,989 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 10.8%. Monday’s update added 14,598 tests to the state’s total with 21.57% percent positive cases.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.

November and December alone account for 56% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases (11/1 – 12/31: 326,130) and 51% of the state’s total virus deaths (11/1 – 12/31: 3,554) during the pandemic in 2020.

Doctors at Sumner Regional Medical Center are bracing for what the new year might bring, posting on Facebook they fear times are about to get really tough.

“We’re still concerned that we’re going to see another surge on top of the current surge related to the Christmas gatherings,” said Dr. Matt King. “We know from some of the Vanderbilt polls that as many as 50% of the area had no intention of changing their holiday plans and that makes us very concerned that there were large gatherings that could have been spreading coronavirus.”

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 226 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 83,209.