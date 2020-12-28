COVID-19 in Tennessee: 3,712 new cases, 76 deaths reported on Dec. 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Monday, December 28.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 567,792 as of December 28, 2020 including 3,712 deaths, 2,983 current hospitalizations and 483,525 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 22.96% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/sXqDmAYb4s — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 28, 2020

The health department reported 3,712 new cases, bringing the state to 567,792 total cases. Of those cases, 502,070 are confirmed and 65,722 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 76 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 6,588 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 483,525 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,298 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,983 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 5,509,458 tests. The latest update added 13,344 tests to the state’s total.