COVID-19 in Tennessee: 3,527 new cases, 80 deaths reported on January 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Monday, January 11.

The department reported 3,527 new cases, putting the state at 657,396 total cases. Of the total cases, 567,602 are confirmed and 89,794 are probable.

There are currently 80,621 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,449 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,400.

TDH confirmed 80 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 7,865 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 87 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 568,910 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,713 in the last 24 hours. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 15,359.

The state reported 3,079 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 11%.

Tennessee has processed 5,879,860 tests with 5,222,464 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.2%. Monday’s update added 20,996 tests to the state’s total with 16.93% percent positive cases.

Tennessee is coming off the state’s deadliest week of the pandemic with 734 additional deaths reported January 3 – 9, surpassing the previous record of 617 reported deaths during the week of December 13.

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee announced a new online tool to help find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To use the tool, click here.

Lee also urged seniors who contract COVID-19 to ask their health care providers about certain drugs that could prevent them from getting so sick that they wind up in the hospital. The governor told reporters, last week, that monoclonal antibodies are available and very effective, especially for people who are 65 or older and have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 854 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College were closed on Monday, due to the cold weather. All assessment centers will resume operation Tuesday on modified hours.