COVID-19 in Tennessee: 3,478 new cases, 146 deaths reported on January 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Tuesday, January 12.

The department reported 3,478 new cases, putting the state at 660,874 total cases. Of the total cases, 569,671 are confirmed and 91,203 are probable.

There are currently 73,518 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 6,175 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 6,306.

TDH confirmed 146 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,011 total deaths. Tuesday now stands as the second-highest single-day deaths increase in Tennessee.

Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths Jan. 4: 143 deaths Dec. 22: 133 deaths Jan. 8: 126 deaths

Tennessee is averaging 92 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 579,345 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 10,435 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 3,048 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 10%.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 660,874 as of January 12, 2021 including 8,011 deaths, 3,048 current hospitalizations and 579,345 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 17.17%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/pxYVJASOnV — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 12, 2021

Tennessee is coming off the state’s deadliest week of the pandemic with 734 additional deaths reported January 3 – 9, surpassing the previous record of 617 reported deaths during the week of December 13.

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

Last week, Governor Bill Lee announced a new online tool to help find out when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To use the tool, click here.

A new model from researchers at the Centers for Disease Control shows that nearly 60-percent of coronavirus transmissions come from asymptomatic people.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 380 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County and released its weekly “heatmaps”.

The department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday.

All COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be closed Tuesday due to cold weather.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has ended quarantine after receiving two negative COVID-19 test results. He went into quarantine last Tuesday after his wife, Laura, tested positive for COVID-19.