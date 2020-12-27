COVID-19 in Tennessee: 3,188 new cases, 69 deaths reported on Dec. 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Sunday, December 27.

The health department reported 3,188 new cases, bringing the state to 564,080 total cases. Of those cases, 499,276 are confirmed and 64,804 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 69 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 6,512 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 480,227 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,527 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,813 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 5,496,114 tests. The latest update added 11,517 tests to the state’s total.