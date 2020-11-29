COVID-19 in Tennessee: 3,052 new cases, 13 deaths reported Nov. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Sunday, November 29.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 366,518 as of November 29, 2020 including 4,554 deaths, 2,197 current hospitalizations and 325,993 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 16.00% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/LMlG0dM7l1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 29, 2020

The health department reported 3,052 new cases, bringing the state to 366,518 total cases. Of those cases, 337,175 are confirmed and 29,343 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 13 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,554 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 325,993 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,617 in the last 24 hours.

There are 2,197 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 4,460,108 tests. The latest update added 18,742 tests to the state’s total.

Tennessee has reported records for new cases, recoveries, and deaths during the month of November.

The leaders of several Middle Tennessee hospitals are urging residents “in the strongest terms” to combat a spike in coronavirus cases by “limiting the size of formal and informal gatherings” and wearing masks.

The “appeal to all Tennesseans” was made in an open letter published earlier this week by the leaders of several hospitals, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Meharry Medical College, and TriStar Health.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Last week, Metro Public Health Department officials reported the amount of COVID-19 cases in Nashville is doubling every 66 days. As the cases double, the health department warns to prepare for more hospitalizations and deaths.

As of November 23, public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

Metro officials have also announced changes to the current public health order in regards to bars and restaurants. Starting November 30, capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

Last week, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle, announced MNPS will return to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving. The decision comes after an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Nashville community.