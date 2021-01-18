COVID-19 in Tennessee: 2,430 new cases, 39 deaths reported on January 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Monday, January 18.

The department reported 2,430 new cases, putting the state at 687,751 total cases. Of the total cases, 589,550 are confirmed and 98,201 are probable.

There are currently 64,592 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 4,336 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 5,393.

TDH confirmed 39 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,430 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 85 deaths per day during the month of January so far.

Out of the total positive cases, 614,729 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,924 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,660 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 9%. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,061.

Tennessee has processed 6,044,547 tests with 5,356,796 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.4%. Monday’s update added 14,116 tests to the state’s total with 15.08% percent positive cases.

Last week, Tennessee reported 651 COVID-19 deaths. The week of January 10 is now the second deadliest week of the pandemic. During the week of January 3, the state reported 734 additional deaths. The state has now seen the two deadliest weeks of the pandemic this month.

Vaccine Tracker

Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments online for people 75 years and older who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

And to see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up across the country but not here in Tennessee. Places like Nissan Stadium in Nashville will not be used as a mass vaccination super site, at least for now. The Tennessee Department of Health said mass vaccination centers are not on its radar at this time. The Metro Nashville Public Health Department told News 2 large venues could cause huge crowds and become super spreader events if not managed properly.

In a letter written before Christmas, Amazon urged Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to allow its 25,000 frontline workers in the state to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The company said Amazon employees in warehouses and grocery stores have been helping people receive essential items since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 637 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Metro Schools will continue to hold all classes in the virtual environment after the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 18. A release from MNPS states the decision to continue online classes is due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 throughout Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

Last week, the department announced “a new initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted” by implementing a standby list that went into effect on Tuesday. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.