COVID-19 in Tennessee: 2,118 new cases, 92 deaths reported on Nov. 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, November 25.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 347,972 as of November 25, 2020 including 4,466 deaths, 2,183 current hospitalizations and 308,566 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 12.4% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/ySeqhutmzK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 25, 2020

The health department reported 2,118 new cases, bringing the state to 347,972 total cases. Of those cases, 320,883 are confirmed and 27,089 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 92 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,466 total deaths. The 92 deaths reported on Wednesday is the highest amount of deaths reported on a single day.

November 25 – 92 deaths November 11 – 89 deaths November 19 – 80 deaths October 30 – 78 deaths November 3 – 75 deaths

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 308,566 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 5,332 in the last 24 hours.

Tennessee has processed 4,327,806 tests. The latest update added 13,836 tests to the state’s total.

For the tenth day in a row, the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,183 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee.

Last week, Tennessee reported more new cases (30,767) and deaths (334) than any other week of the pandemic. The state has also broken records for new cases, recoveries, and deaths reported in a month during November.

The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) provided an open letter urging safe holiday celebrations amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Nashville

As of November 23, public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

Metro officials have also announced changes to the current public health order in regards to bars and restaurants. Starting November 30, capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

On Monday, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle, announced MNPS will return to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving. The decision comes after an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Nashville community.