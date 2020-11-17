COVID-19 in Tennessee: 1,841 new cases, 72 deaths reported on Nov. 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, November 17.

The state once again reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 1,929 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. That’s an increase of nearly 300 patients from the week prior (1,634 – 11/9).

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 320,729 as of November 17, 2020 including 3,995 deaths, 1,929 current hospitalizations and 276,497 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 13.22% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/QQpHpMC7nr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) November 17, 2020

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force says the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee over the last month “has become deeper and unyielding,” citing Halloween and “related activities” as contributors.

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 15, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 47 states and the District of Columbia are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Moderna, said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. Last week, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Tennessee is one of the four states chosen for Pfizer’s U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program.