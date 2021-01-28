COVID-19 in Tennessee: 1,777 new cases, 101 deaths reported on January 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Thursday, January 28.

The department reported 1,777 new cases, putting the state at 717,583 total cases, with 610,541 confirmed and 107,042 probable.

There are currently 36,056 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,829 additional cases per day (-8% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 3,364 (-6% change since the previous day).

TDH confirmed 101 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,417 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 90 deaths per day during the month of January.

January is Tennessee’s deadliest month of the pandemic with 2,510 deaths reported so far. The first month of 2021 currently accounts for 27% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths. Tennessee has reported more deaths in the first 28 days of this month than during the first seven months of the pandemic combined (2,454 total from Sept. 30, 2020).

The state reported 1,857 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19, the lowest current hospitalizations reported since mid-November. ICU Bed availability is down slightly to 10% with 201 beds available, 24 fewer beds than the previous day. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,938.

Tennessee has processed 6,247,215 tests with 5,529,632 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Thursday’s update added 13,969 tests to the state’s total with 12.81% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 578,954 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The state reported 36,223 vaccinations for January 27. Currently, 6.34% of the state has received at least one dose.

To see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

New COVID-19 Variants

A new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 from the UK is now spreading across the US and is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus by March. What many are wondering is if the current masking guidelines are enough to protect from this new variant.

A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time, with two cases diagnosed in South Carolina, state health officials said Thursday.

A variant from Brazil has also been discovered.

Data so far suggests current vaccines should still protect against these variants, though there’s some concern their effectiveness may be slightly diminished. There is some evidence that some antibody treatments may be less effective against certain variants.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

In a video on his Facebook page late Thursday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee announced he would be rolling back restrictions at school sporting events across the Volunteer State.

Lee said in part, “When case counts were at their highest we placed targeted restrictions on public gatherings and attendance at school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data we’re lifting those restrictions on Monday, February 1. That means the temporary restrictions placed on sporting events at K-12 schools are rolled back and there are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events.”

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 541 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will now be allowed to remain open until midnight daily beginning Monday. Mayor John Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during his weekly news briefing.

Music City Center in downtown Nashville will become a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Saturday, January 30.

Davidson County has begun phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.