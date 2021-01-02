COVID-19 in Tennessee: 17,330 new cases, 63 deaths reported for Jan. 1 and 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for both Friday, January 1, and Saturday, January 2.

Saturday morning, the state reported 3,114 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

[TWO DAYS WORTH OF DATA] The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee was 595,582 as of January 1, 2021 including 6,955 deaths, 3,198 hospitalizations and 516,009 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive was 21.66%]. pic.twitter.com/RJrUVqv809 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 2, 2021

The health department reported 8,780 new cases, bringing the state to 595,582 total cases. Of those cases, 521,559 are confirmed and 74,023 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 48 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 6,955 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 516,009 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7,095 in the last 24 hours.

As of New Year’s Day, 3,198 people were hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 5,607,949 tests. The latest update added 36,234 tests to the state’s total.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 604,132 as of January 2, 2021 including 6,970 deaths, 3,114 current hospitalizations and 523,089 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 21.63%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/6XqU6Ol9Qe — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 2, 2021

On Saturday, January 2, the state reported 8,550 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 604,132 total cases. Of those cases, 528,509 are confirmed and 75,623 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 15 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 6,970 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 523,089 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 7,080 in the last 24 hours.

As of January 2, 3,114 people were hospitalized.

Tennessee has processed 5,643,277 tests. The latest update added 35,328 tests to the state’s total.

Tennessee ended 2020 with new record-high COVID numbers for the month of December. It’s an unfortunate trend the state found itself in the last quarter of the year, reporting new record-high cases and deaths in October, November, and December.

November and December alone account for 56% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases (11/1 – 12/31: 326,130) and 51% of the state’s total virus deaths (11/1 – 12/31: 3,554) during the pandemic in 2020.

Doctors at Sumner Regional Medical Center are bracing for what the new year might bring, posting on Facebook they fear times are about to get really tough.

“We’re still concerned that we’re going to see another surge on top of the current surge related to the Christmas gatherings,” said Dr. Matt King. “We know from some of the Vanderbilt polls that as many as 50% of the area had no intention of changing their holiday plans and that makes us very concerned that there were large gatherings that could have been spreading coronavirus.”

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Saturday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 619 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 70,325.

Metro Nashville Public Schools will start the second semester virtually due to increased COVID-19 cases. The second semester is set to begin on January 7. MNPS will use a risk score based on metrics from the Metro Public Health Department to make decisions on when to return to in-person learning. School officials say that score must be below seven before returning to face-to-face learning.