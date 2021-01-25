COVID-19 in Tennessee: 1,710 new cases, 111 deaths reported on January 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for Monday, January 25.

The department reported 1,710 new cases, putting the state at 710,427 total cases, with 605,335 confirmed and 105,092 probable.

There are currently 44,426 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 3,239 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 3,788.

TDH confirmed 111 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 8,970 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 83 deaths per day during the month of January.

Tennessee has reported 2,063 deaths in January so far, becoming the second straight month to surpass 2,000 COVID-19 deaths. Through the first 25 days of December 2020, the state’s deadliest month (2,305 deaths), Tennessee reported 1,834 deaths, 229 fewer deaths than what the state has added in January so far. The first month of 2021 currently accounts for 23% of Tennessee’s total COVID-19 deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 657,031 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,696 in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 2,068 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. ICU Bed availability is at 11% with 229 beds available. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 16,560.

Tennessee has processed 6,198,623 tests with 5,488,196 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 11.5%. Monday’s update added 14,033 tests to the state’s total with 11.98% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH updated Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Friday.

Appointments for Tennesseans eligible under the Phase 1 rollout of the vaccine can sign up for an appointment online.

To see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 368 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.