COVID-19 in Tennessee: 16,036 cases, 111 deaths reported for Dec. 19 and 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state for December 19 and 20.

TDH announced on Saturday that, due to “the volume of tests being processed”, a daily update was not released. Both days’ totals were released Sunday instead.

The department reported 16,036 total new cases for the two days, putting the state at 519,687 total cases. Of the total cases, 465,908 are confirmed and 53,779 are probable.

There are currently 78,639 active COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, the highest number of active cases since the start of the pandemic.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 9,340 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average is 8,507.

Of the 519,687 cases, 274,374 are female (53%), 241,077 are male (46%), and 4,236 are pending (1%).

TDH confirmed 111 additional deaths for the two-day span, bringing the state up to 6,071 total deaths.

Out of the total positive cases, 434,977 are listed as inactive/recovered.

There are 2,789 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Tennessee has processed 5,282,202 tests with 4,762,515 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 9.8%.

December 19 Information

For Saturday, TDH reported 6,347 new cases, a 1.3% day-to-day increase since Friday. TDH also confirmed 57 additional deaths. There were 6,139 new inactive/recovered reported. Saturday’s update added 19,410 tests to the state’s total with 30.46% percent positive cases.

December 20 Information

For Sunday, TDH reported 9,689 new cases, a 1.3% day-to-day increase since Saturday. TDH also confirmed 54 additional deaths. There were 3,574 new inactive/recovered reported. Sunday’s update added 50,346 tests to the state’s total with 17.08% percent positive cases.