COVID-19 in Tennessee: 1,304 new cases, 73 deaths reported on Nov. 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday, November 24.

The department reported 1,304 new cases, putting the state at 345,854 total cases, a .4% day-to-day increase since Monday. Of the total cases, 319,362 are confirmed and 26,492 are probable. There are currently 38,246 active cases.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average decreased slightly to 3,589 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average decreased to 4,008.

Of the 345,854 cases, 181,173 are female (52%), 162,067 are male (47%), and 2,614 are pending (1%).

TDH also confirmed 73 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 4,374 total deaths statewide.

Out of the total positive cases, 303,234 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 6,642 in the last 24 hours.

For the ninth day in a row, the state reported a new record-high number of current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,116 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total hospitalizations now sits at 11,717.

Tennessee has processed 4,313,970 tests with 3,968,116 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 8%. Tuesday’s update added 5,448 tests to the state’s total with 17.99% percent positive cases.

The department reported the lower testing numbers were due to an overnight systems issue. A tweet from TDH says they anticipate the bulk of the tests to be included in daily case count update over the next few days. Tuesday’s update was delayed by over an hour.

Last week Tennessee reported more new cases (30,767) and deaths (334) than any other week of the pandemic.

November is already a record month for new cases and deaths, with just under a week left to go.

It is also a record month for new recoveries/inactives. The state surpassed September’s record number for recoveries on Monday.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 525 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 43,920.

As of November 23, public and private gatherings in Nashville and Davidson County will be limited to a maximum of eight people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper called it the “Rule of 8” and said the public health orders will be amended to restrict all gatherings to eight people, whether at a restaurant, in a backyard or elsewhere. The previous order allowed for a maximum of 25 people at public or private gatherings.

Metro officials have also announced changes to the current public health order in regards to bars and restaurants. Starting November 30, capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to a maximum of 50%, consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor (whichever is less).

On Monday, Metro Nashville Public Schools Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle, announced MNPS will return to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving. The decision comes after an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Nashville community.