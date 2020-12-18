COVID-19 in Tennessee: 10,421 new cases, 115 deaths reported on Dec. 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Friday, December 18.

TDH tweeted that the data Friday could change, posting only partial info for the day.

*Please note, due to a data processing issue, these data are provisional and may change slightly pending final data cleaning and analysis for today. The complete, finalized data update for the day will be posted as soon as it is available later this evening.

The following information reflects the current data the state has reported for today. If the numbers change this information will be updated to reflect that.

Tennessee has surpassed 500,000 total cases.

The department reported 10,421 new cases, putting the state at 503,651 total cases, a 2.1% day-to-day increase since Thursday.

Friday is now the state’s third-highest single-day increase of cases. The top five single-day increases have all fallen within the last week.

Dec. 16: 11,410 new cases Dec. 13: 11,352 new cases Dec. 18: 10,421 new cases Dec. 14: 10,319 new cases Dec. 17: 8,945 new cases

The state has reported an increase of 60,698 new cases this week, making it the worst week for new cases, surpassing last week’s record of 45,431.

Friday’s new cases added to the already record-high totals for December. The state has reported 129,158 new cases this month, surpassing the previous record of 113,821 new cases set in November.

On Friday the state also surpassed November’s record number of new deaths. Through 18 days Tennessee has reported 1,358 deaths, an average of 75 deaths per day in December.

Friday’s 115 deaths ranks as the state’s second-highest single-day increase. Tennessee’s top five single-day death increases have all been this month.

Dec. 17: 177 deaths Dec. 18: 115 deaths Dec. 8: 100 deaths Dec. 4: 95 deaths Dec. 3: 93 deaths

This is also the deadliest week for the state with 560 deaths reported so far.

There are 2,889 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

TDH has launched a new dashboard to provide data on the COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. The department’s vaccine dashboard includes data on total vaccinations reported, vaccinations reported in the last day and within the last week, and will also display the percentage of each county’s population that has been vaccinated, and will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.

The department also announced a change in time for the state’s case reports. The daily COVID-19 data reports will now be released at 5 pm CST each day. TDH had been releasing the updates at 2 pm CST since the start of the pandemic.

Tennessee had more new cases of COVID-19 by population over the past week than any other state in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC data, which was released Thursday, showed Tennessee averaging 129.4 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. The next closest was Oklahoma with 98, followed by Rhode Island with 93.7 and Arizona with 92.9.

The COVID-19 surge is overwhelming Middle Tennessee hospitals and it’s exhausting resources and doctors. “We just want to have a fighting chance to do it,” said Dr. James Parnell. “Over the last couple of weeks, we are having a hard time taking care of our patients.”

Parnell, an ER physician at Sumner Regional Medical Center, says he and his colleagues are drained. He says right now, one out of every 100 Tennesseans has COVID-19.

Next week, TDH COVID-19 testing sites will begin offering self-testing kits to adults as staff members transition to administering vaccines to health care workers and first responders.

The new self-testing kits will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning December 21. Individuals will stay in their cars, complete paperwork, and collect their samples. Health departments will submit their samples for testing. Results will be available online.

Self-tests will be available for adults over the age of 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Vaccine Tracker

State health officials said 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped Wednesday for delivery to 28 sites covering 74 Tennessee hospitals, which would arrive as early as Thursday.

The state expects to receive a second shipment of 56,500 doses of the vaccine approximately three weeks after the initial delivery.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered in Tennessee Wednesday afternoon at Clinical Research Associates on Church Street in Nashville. Dr. William Polk, a 62-year-old cancer surgeon, was the first recipient.

While the FDA, CDC and a host of experts say the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, vetted and tested, there are concerns growing over the groundbreaking shot. Rural Tennessee doctors on the front lines of the pandemic are nervous about taking it.

“They want the vaccine and they are supportive of it, they were just a little bit hesitant to be the first in line for it,” explained Jacy Warrell with the Rural Health Association of Tennessee.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 944 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 59,833.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management and the Metro Public Health Department is asking for volunteers to help with Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.