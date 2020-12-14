COVID-19 in Tennessee: 10,319 new cases, 79 deaths reported on Dec. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases and deaths related to COVID-19 across the state on Monday, December 14.

The department reported 10,319 new cases, putting the state at 464,624 total cases, a 2.3% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 421,528 are confirmed and 43,096 are probable.

There are currently 64,936 active cases, the highest number of active cases Tennessee has seen since the pandemic began.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average increased to 7,985 additional cases per day, while the 14-day new cases average rose to 6,438.

Of the 464,624 cases, 245,172 are female (53%), 215,723 are male (46%), and 3,729 are pending (1%).

TDH confirmed 79 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 5,541 total deaths. The state is averaging 67 new deaths per day during the month.

Out of the total positive cases, 394,147 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,256 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier Monday, the state reported a new record for current COVID hospitalizations. There are 2,738 people currently hospitalized in Tennessee. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 13,206.

Tennessee has processed 5,012,404 tests with 4,547,780 negative results. The percentage of positive cases increased to 9.3%. Monday’s update added 59,539 tests to the state’s total with 16.46% percent positive cases.

Last week Tennessee reported a record number of new cases with 45,431 reported from Dec. 6 through Dec. 12. In one week, Tennessee reported more new cases than total cases reported during the first four months of the pandemic (43,509). The state also reported a record for new deaths in a week with 495 added.

Monday’s update marks Tennessee’s second-highest single-day increase for new cases. The state’s top four single-day increases have occurred in the last seven days, with the record-high increase happening on Sunday.

Dec. 13: 11,352 new cases Dec. 14: 10,319 new cases Dec. 9: 8,213 new cases Dec. 7: 8,136 new cases Nov. 30: 7,975 new cases

Through 14 days Tennessee has reported an increase of 90,131 new cases, which already ranks December as the state’s second-highest month for new cases.

Tennessee has also reported 939 additional deaths through the first 14 days of December. Similar to new cases, December already ranks as the state’s second-deadliest month during the pandemic with half the month left to go.

TDH announced on Monday, Tennessee received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the statewide shipment expected Thursday. The state received an early shipment of 975 doses which it will hold as an emergency backup supply in case any receiving hospital’s vaccine supply is damaged.

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has released a new report showing how COVID-19 is impacting children and families across the state.

County music legend and Hall of Famer Charley Pride has died in Dallas at the age of 86 due to complications from COVID-19, according to a release sent out Saturday.

Since the early days of the pandemic, Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard has given insight into how well communities are social distancing through the use of cellphone GPS data.

The Scoreboard assigns grades for states, counties, and cities across the country, indicating how well that particular region maintains the recommended six feet of distance. Currently, the grade for Tennessee is an ‘F.’

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported a record-high increase of 1,311 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 55,726. Hospitalizations in Nashville are also at a record high number of 513.

Last week, Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell resigned from his position. The Metro Board of Health unanimously voted 6-0 to accept his resignation during a meeting called to address Dr. Caldwell’s behavior. On Friday, Gill Wright, M.D. was chosen by the Metropolitan Board of Health to serve as the Interim Chief Medical Director. Additionally, Tina Lester, R.N., was selected as the Interim Administrative Director. Both have accepted the Board’s request and will begin immediately.