COVID-19 in Nashville: 365 new cases, 6 deaths reported on Dec. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department reported an additional 365 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville and Davidson County over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 67,281.

Of those cases, 6,867 are considered to be active, according to Metro health officials.

An additional six deaths were also reported in Davidson County over the last 24 hours, including an 85-year-old man, a 75-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions. That brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the county to 465 since March.

The Metro Public Health Department said 14% of hospital floor beds and 12% of ICU beds were available in Middle Tennessee, as of Monday morning.

Answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 can be found here.