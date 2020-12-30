COVID-19 in Nashville: 363 new cases, 8 deaths reported on Dec. 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department reported an additional 363 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville and Davidson County over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 67,644.

Of those cases, 6,412 are considered to be active, according to Metro health officials.

An additional eight deaths were also reported in Davidson County over the last 24 hours, including a 92-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man, a 77-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, all of whom had underlying health conditions.

The Metro Public Health Department said 14% of hospital floor beds and 10% of ICU beds were available in Middle Tennessee with 516 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Nashville.

