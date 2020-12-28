COVID-19 in Nashville: 192 new cases, 3 deaths reported on Dec. 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department reported an additional 192 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville and Davidson County over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 66,916.

Of those cases, 7,459 are considered to be active, according to Metro health officials.

An additional three deaths were also reported in Davidson County over the last 24 hours, including a 75-year-old female with underlying conditions, as well as a 90-year-old female and a 91-year old female with pending medical histories. That brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the county to 459 since March.

The Metro Public Health Department said 19% of hospital floor beds and 15% of ICU beds were available in Middle Tennessee, as of Monday morning.

Answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 can be found here.