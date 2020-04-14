COVID-19 impacting local dairy and agriculture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With restaurants and schools shut down, a lot of farmers across the country are having to destroy fresh food that they are unable to sell.

While COVID-19 is having a significant impact on local farmers, we aren’t seeing the same impacts here in Tennessee as they are in other states mainly due to a later harvest season.

We spoke to Lee Maddox, Director of Communications for the Tennessee Farm Bureau about the impacts of COVID-19.

We’re in the process of planting the row crops that we plant here in Tennessee. Traditional crops are corn, soybean, and cotton. They have a wheat crop that they planted last fall, they’ll be harvesting that product in June or sometime thereabouts. Those are important crops that provide millions of dollars to our economy each year. Agriculture here in Tennessee is the number one industry that we have in Tennessee, it’s an $80 billion a year impact on our state’s economy. Lee Maddox, Director of Communications, Tennessee Farm Bureau

Beef producers and dairy farmers have seen the biggest impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Cattle prices are down nearly 30 percent since the beginning of the year and many milk producers have had to dump milk down the drain.

Randall Groves, owner of Groves Family Dairy Farm in Orlinda, TN, still milks his cows twice per day. Normally he sells his milk to local grocers and to restaurants through a food distributor in Nashville. With restaurants closed, he’s having to dump milk down the drains.

We are just waiting. The extra that I have, you know the problem that I have. The milk that I am dumping is raw milk. It’s not pasteurized. There’s no point in me pasteurizing it and bottling that product, just to lose more money. As you know, milk is perishable. Randall Groves, owner of Groves Family Dairy

Groves Family Dairy products are still available at local grocers and they recently opened up a farm store to sell their products.

