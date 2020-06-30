COVID-19 forced Davidson County’s General Sessions Recovery Court program to make some changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tonight in West Nashville two classes of graduates were recognized for completing requirements.
Four participants from the current class were recognized, as well as eight who completed the program in April but were not able to have an actual graduation ceremony due to quarantine restrictions.
A lot of the activities and meetings went virtual since the pandemic started. This is the first time graduation was held at the Nashville recovery center. Family and friends practiced social distancing and wore masks in order to attend in person.
General Sessions Judge Gale Robinson took a moment to remember eight men and women who they have lost since February.