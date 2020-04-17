coronavirus

COVID-19 delays death row inmate’s execution

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Oscar Smith

Oscar Smith (Source: TDOC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court is postponing the scheduled execution of a death row prisoner for eight months because of the coronavirus.

Oscar Smith had been sentenced to die on June 4 for the murders of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage. On Friday, the court granted a motion requested by Smith’s attorneys to delay his execution. Smith’s new execution date is Feb. 4, 2021.

Smith’s attorneys had argued that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus prevented them from doing important legal work for the case. Texas has delayed five executions due to the outbreak.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford48
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount46
Bradley38
Campbell13
Cannon9
Carroll13
Carter5
Cheatham21
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee18
Cumberland56
Davidson 1,465
Decatur5
DeKalb10
Dickson42
Dyer24
Fayette44
Fentress4
Franklin23
Gibson27
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene30
Grundy25
Hamblen7
Hamilton114
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson14
Johnson2
Knox194
Lake4
Lauderdale13
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon21
Macon31
Madison83
Marion28
Marshall13
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe10
Montgomery108
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam94
Rhea1
Roane8
Robertson105
Rutherford295
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier24
Shelby1,682
Smith12
Stewart5
Sullivan 45
Sumner497
Tipton55
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson336
Wilson 171
Residents of other states/countries259
Pending40
Total Casesas of (4/17/20)6,589

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Shelby33
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner29
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20)142

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories