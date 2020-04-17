COVID-19 delays death row inmate’s execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court is postponing the scheduled execution of a death row prisoner for eight months because of the coronavirus.

Oscar Smith had been sentenced to die on June 4 for the murders of his estranged wife and her two sons from a previous marriage. On Friday, the court granted a motion requested by Smith’s attorneys to delay his execution. Smith’s new execution date is Feb. 4, 2021.

Smith’s attorneys had argued that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus prevented them from doing important legal work for the case. Texas has delayed five executions due to the outbreak.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 48 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 46 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 9 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 21 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 18 Cumberland 56 Davidson 1,465 Decatur 5 DeKalb 10 Dickson 42 Dyer 24 Fayette 44 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 27 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 30 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 114 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 14 Johnson 2 Knox 194 Lake 4 Lauderdale 13 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 21 Macon 31 Madison 83 Marion 28 Marshall 13 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 10 Montgomery 108 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 94 Rhea 1 Roane 8 Robertson 105 Rutherford 295 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 24 Shelby 1,682 Smith 12 Stewart 5 Sullivan 45 Sumner 497 Tipton 55 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 336 Wilson 171 Residents of other states/countries 259 Pending 40 Total Cases – as of (4/17/20) 6,589

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Shelby 33 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 29 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20) 142

