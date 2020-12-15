COVID-19 could bring more changes to TN’s Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As COVID-19 numbers explode statewide, there could be some major changes at the Tennessee Capitol when lawmakers return in four weeks.

Some events like the governor’s state of the state address might be moved.

The annual speech that crams the capitol’s House chambers with lawmakers, guests and media happened weeks before COVID-19 forced limited access to legislative buildings in March.

When Governor Lee is in front of lawmakers again, it could be in a different place.

War Memorial Auditorium down the hill from the capitol could come into play.

There’s word from legislative sources that it’s been discussed as a possible site for the state of the state address, but more certain are changes for the legislative office building.

“We are putting in more precautions than we had this current year,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Trying to keep COVID-19 away last year brought things like plexiglass shields in between socially-distanced lawmakers during House committees along with limited public in-person access, but the speaker in an interview with News 2 this week outlined other precautions being considered.

“Putting the plexiglass in more committee rooms. We’re looking at maybe the size of committees and what does that look like,” added the speaker. “And the last time we all got together, I think more members were wearing masks than they were before, so that’s a good thing.”

The speaker, along with other legislative officials, stressed that trying to keep COVID-19 away is ever-changing as more and more is learned about the virus, so what is planned for now could change tomorrow.