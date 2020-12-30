COVID-19 community assessment centers will close for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All three COVID-19 community assessment centers will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said the three locations would close Thursday and Friday because of the holidays, but would be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing is free to the public at all community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College.

The COVID-19 Hotline will operate on Thursday, but will be closed Friday and will resume operations on Saturday. The hotline number is 615-862-7777 and it operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.