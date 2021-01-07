COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers hours adjusted Friday due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All three Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers will have adjusted hours on Friday due to predicted inclement weather.
The three assessment centers will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 8.
The COVID-19 Hotline number is 615-862-7777. The hotline will operate under its normal hours, which are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week.
The Nashville Office of Emergency Management may further adjust COVID-19 testing site hours depending on weather reports. Friday’s hours were adjusted due to the expected outdoor temperature.
The three assessment center locations are as followed:
Nissan Stadium Lot “N”: 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
Meharry Medical College: 918 21st Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Former Kmart: 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217
